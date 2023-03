NEAR WALCOTT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are on scene of a barn fire near Colfax and Walcott in Richland County.

The call for the fire came in around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 to a property along Co. Rd. 3.

It’s not clear if there are any animals or equipment in the barn.

No other information is being released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.