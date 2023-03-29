Cooking with Cash Wa
Amtrak train loses power, strands around 80 people in Devils Lake

By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Devils Lake Fire Department & Amtrak say an Amtrak train lost power and stranded around 80 travelers.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari tells Valley News Live Train 7 & 27, which are connected, developed a mechanical problem. The problem couldn’t be immediately fixed, but the train was eventually able to make it to Devils Lake, where travelers were unloaded.

The train originally took off from Chicago and was headed to Seattle and Portland. Amtrak is paying for the food and lodging expenses for those stranded in Devils Lake. There will be another train coming through to pick them up tomorrow. Magliari says Amtrak offered to pay for the flights of those who needed to get to their planned destination immediately.

Magliari says the City’s emergency responder’s help to warm up and transport people to the Spirit Lake Casino was quick.

There were no injuries to any passengers.

