Two MnDOT snowplows hit on Tuesday morning

Semi crashes into snowplow on I-94 near Barnesville, Minnesota.
Semi crashes into snowplow on I-94 near Barnesville, Minnesota.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking people to use caution, as snow and poor visibility are causing some trouble on area roads Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to two crashes before 10:00 a.m. involving Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says one crash happened on Interstate-94 near Barnesville when a semi hit a snowplow from behind. Grabow says no serious injuries were reported. A second MnDOT plow was hit on Highway 10 east of Hawley on Tuesday morning; no one was hurt in that crash.

Grabow reminds drivers not to drive through snow clouds or try to pass a plow when it’s not safe. Troopers also ask people to take your time, pay attention and turn on headlights and taillights.

