Trial pushed back in Minot murder case

Heather Hoffman
Heather Hoffman(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The trial date for a woman from Minot Air Force Base accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent child custody dispute has been rescheduled.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Heather Hoffman with murder in the April 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

Hoffman was supposed to stand trial April 24, but it’s now been changed to June 26.

She remains in custody on a half-million-dollar bond.

Previous Coverage: Hearing waived, not guilty plea entered in Minot murder case

Previous Coverage: A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond

