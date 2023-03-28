Trial pushed back in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The trial date for a woman from Minot Air Force Base accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent child custody dispute has been rescheduled.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Heather Hoffman with murder in the April 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

Hoffman was supposed to stand trial April 24, but it’s now been changed to June 26.

She remains in custody on a half-million-dollar bond.

