Snow Conditions for Morning Commute

TUESDAY:

Snow is moving through eastern North Dakota this morning with areas picking up measurable snowfall. Through the morning commute, the snow will be making its way across the Red River to impact both Grand Forks and Fargo. The morning commute could be a bit difficult thanks to the combination of snow reducing visibility and accumulating on the road, causing slick conditions. Gusty winds will increase in the immediate wake of the snow, which will result in blowing snow. Temperatures will be milder out to the west to start the day.

By midday, most of the snow will have moved out of North Dakota. The snow will be impacting much of our Minnesota counties. We will see a little bit of a warm up by then. Temperatures will be in the teens for most of the Valley.

By the evening commute, the snow will be mostly out of the area. We could see an isolated snow shower or two still pestering our far eastern communities, though.

The winds will be blowing out of the northwest. It will be pretty strong with speeds around 25 mph with gusts 30+ mph in places. Because this snow will be much lighter and fluffier due to less moisture than last week’s snow, it will be more easily blown around.

Late evening, the snow will be gone and the winds will be tapering off too. We will have a little bit of clearing in the clouds, particularly in the west. Temperatures will still be very chilly by the late night hours. They will be in the single digits in North Dakota and in the teens in Minnesota.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be very cold. In fact, temperatures in the morning have the potential to challenge records in the coldest spots. The cold temperatures will be the result of a high pressure bringing clear skies and calm winds. Plus fresh snow on the ground makes it easier for temperatures to plunge under these conditions. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens below zero. Highs will be near 20°. These temperatures are about 15-25° below average for this time of year... which is in the low 40s.

For perspective, the record low for this date in Fargo is -15° with a forecast of -9°. For Grand Forks, the record is -16° with a forecast of -11°.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month of March. There is still some disagreement in the models, but we are seeing a trend of a weakening of the system and it seems to be drifting a little bit to the south. Despite this, there is the potential for some locations to pick up an additional couple of inches of snow on Thursday and Friday. Even though we could see snow, we will at least see warmer temperatures. Thursday will begin with lows in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30°. Friday will have warmer low temperatures. They will be in the single digits and teens, while highs will be around 30° again.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on next Sunday. This round could fall as rain or snow as temperatures will be around freezing in the afternoon. It is still too early to tell about timing, track, or what type of precipitation it will be, but we will update you as it approaches.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze.

