Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Republicans propose path forward for state bonding bill

(R) East Grand Forks
(R) East Grand Forks(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (GRAY) — Minnesota Senate Republicans have made it clear they don’t want to pass a bonding bill without significant tax breaks first. Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson announced a plan to leverage their position and provide meaningful tax relief with the DFL’s recently released budget targets.

“In order to get a bonding bill done, we want to see tax relief with that,” said Johnson.

The newly proposed package from republicans uses the DFL budget targets to pass the tax reform they want to see.

“ [We want to] free up cash that would give continuing tax relief to Minnesotans through Social Security Tax Relief. We want to see the commitment that there’ll be no taxes raised on Minnesotans,” said Johnson.

Johnson says if the DFL follows through on those policies, they’re willing to pass a bonding bill later in the session.

He expressed optimism that the two sides could come to a compromise with the proposal he put forth, and explained they’ve already had productive conversations with DFL legislators about the topic.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyndmere, ND Train Derailment
UPDATE: Cleanup of hazardous materials after train derails in Richland County
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A stop sign in Fargo.
‘He would have t-boned me’: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

North Dakota GOvernor Doug Burgum signed a bill that exempts military pay from state income tax...
Military pay now exempt from North Dakota state income tax
6:00PM News March 27- Part 3
6:00PM News March 27- Part 3
6:00PM News March 27- Part 2
6:00PM News March 27- Part 2
6:00PM Sports March 27
6:00PM Sports March 27