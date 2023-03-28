Possible Record-Breaking Cold Wednesday Morning

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Our chilly temperatures will continue through the evening, despite our sunny skies. We will continue to seeing the northwest winds as well. We will see a little bit more in the way of cloud cover as well.

Clear skies will continue overnight. Clear skies, fresh snow, and light winds = cold! We have the chance to approach record low temperatures Wednesday morning. Whether or not we actually reach these record lows depends on cloud cover. We will see partly cloudy skies. Places with less cloud cover will see their temperatures fall further. Record breaking or not, temperatures will be very cold by the morning.

For perspective, the record low for this date in Fargo is -15° with a forecast of -9°. For Grand Forks, the record is -16° with a forecast of -11°.

For the morning drive, you may want to add another layer (or two) as you head out the door. Most of the area will see temperatures below zero. Some places may be in the teens below zero. Wind chills could be near 30 below in places as well. It will be a good 25-30° below our average low temperatures for this time of year. In short, the morning will be very cold.

By lunch, we will see a decent warm-up. Temperatures will be around 10° for most of the area at that point. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies with a little bit of a southwest wind. Through the afternoon, the temperatures will continue to rise to near 20°, as the winds pick up a bit.

By the evening, we will see the clouds clear a bit, and we will have mostly sunny skies. The wind will continue to blow out of the south with temperatures near 20°.

By bedtime, temperatures, will fall back to near 10°, so you may want to keep that extra blanket handy.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month of March. There is still some disagreement in the models, but we are seeing a trend of a weakening of the system and it seems to be drifting a little bit to the south. Despite this, there is the potential for some locations to pick up an additional couple of inches of snow on Thursday and Friday. Even though we could see snow, we will at least see warmer temperatures. Thursday will begin with lows in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30°. Friday will have warmer low temperatures. They will be in the teens and twenties, while highs will be around 30° again.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on Sunday. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. There is a possibility to see our high temperature reach 40° here in Fargo. We have seen the temperature trend higher over the past couple of days, though things could still change by then. If we don’t hit 40 on Saturday, it will be quite some time before we have another chance.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We are very far out from this next system. However we have been paying attention to this system for the past couple of days. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low-type system that could result in a two day snow event. With the heavy snow, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous travel. Again, we are very far out from this system and things could change. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this will result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that typically do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. Once more, it is much to early to say anything definitive about this storm, but we wanted to give you the First Alert.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.