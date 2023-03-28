Perham Public Schools bus involved in crash

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Perham Public Schools released on social media a school bus was involved in a crash this morning near Kraus Park in Perham.

The district says it’s in the process of notifying the families of the students on the bus. No one involved is reported to have serious injuries.

The superintendent says, if parents have questions about the incident, to contact him or Z Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.