North Dakota snowmobile trails to close for the season on April 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s snowmobile trails will close for the season on April 1.

North Dakota law requires public access to snowmobile trails to close between April 1 and Nov. 1. The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department will close all department snowmobile trails, including leased access across private property.

Though snowmobile trail signage may still be present in some areas, snowmobiles accessing these areas would be considered trespassing. Crews will remove remaining signs when the ground thaws.

“We have had an exceptional winter for snowmobiling, and our 2,800-mile trail system has been maintained all winter by over 75 volunteers from Snowmobile North Dakota who have put in an incredible amount of hours over the past several months for the benefit of all riders,” said NDPRD Recreation Division Chief, Anton Hillig. “We are extremely grateful for their efforts to make this one of the best winter outdoor recreation seasons we’ve had in several years.”

Anyone who violates this law is guilty of a class B misdemeanor and a $20 fine.

Information about where and when to legally ride all-terrain and off-highway vehicles can be found on NDPRD’s website.

