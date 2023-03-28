NDSU SAAC hosts food drive for ‘Summit League Food Fight’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU’S Student-Athlete Advisory Council hosted a food drive drop-off today at the SHAC.

Student-athletes collected non-perishable food items for the ‘Summit League Food Fight’. It’s a friendly competition between the league’s schools.

In exchange for food donations, members of the council handed out coupons to Sandy’s Donuts and Chick-Fil-A, who of the NDSU Athletics sponsors supporting the food drive.

This year’s collection benefits the Emergency Food Pantry’.

“It’s super special just that we can give back to our community and our fans. That supported us all season long. It’s also great to see people come out and try to get us a victory against other teams in the summit league,” says NDSU Women’s Soccer student-athlete Paige Goaley.

The council also collected items and cash donations at Bison home games throughout February.

