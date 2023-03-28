Moorhead Nightclub ordered to change daily operations after weeks of complaints

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - The Classic Touch Lounge Nightclub in Moorhead has been ordered to change parts of its daily operation, as well as provide the Moorhead Police Department with a detailed security plan.

The changes came after weeks of residential complaints and city council meetings surrounding the club. But one Moorhead resident, Mark Altenburg believes the club deserves a second chance to operate.

“They’re worried that they’re going to be open, in 30 or 60 days from now. They don’t know. They can’t get lines of credit. They can’t do what a normal business does under the license that they have. And... No harm no foul. Let’s take a time out and start it over. Do it right. These are great people.”

The city council has welcomed the nightclub’s cooperation, and has stated that they will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the new rules are adhered to.

