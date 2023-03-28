Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Hatches Plan to Legalize Backyard Chickens

(WHSV)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council has taken a step closer to allowing residents to keep up to six chickens in their backyard.

The council has voted in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that aims to modify sections of the animal control definitions and fee schedule. If this amendment passes, residents will need to pay a $10 application fee, which is the same as Fargo’s fee, as well as renew their permit annually.

There are certain regulations in place regarding the chickens’ housing and activities, and breeding or slaughtering will not be permitted.

It is essential to note that in case a chicken gets lost, the Moorhead Police will not be responsible for finding it.

The ordinance will now move forward to its second reading following a 5-3 vote.

