Man recognized for saving mother and son during blizzard

Scott Tommerdhal was recognized by the Clay County Sheriff's Office for saving a mother and her son who were stuck in a ditch during a blizzard.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has been recognized for going above and beyond during a Valentine’s Day blizzard and saved a mother and her son stuck in a ditch.

Scott Tommerdahl came to the aid of the two who were stuck in a ditch on County Road 11 near 150th Avenue North. The vehicle the two were in ended up losing power after being stuck for almost three hours.

On February 14, 2023, Clay County experienced wind gusts over 60 miles per hour. Deputies attempted to make it out to the woman, but were forced to turn around because they couldn’t make out any lines on the road or tell the road apart from the ditch.

Deputies then gave Tommerdahl a call because they knew he lived very close to where the two were stranded and he was able to pick them up in a utility vehicle. He then brought them back to his house, where they were safe, and waited for the storm to end.

For saving the two, Tommerdahl received the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service.

