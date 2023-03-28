Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested for attempted murder in Fargo

Police: person stabbed person/spit on medical worker
Ian Sexton
Ian Sexton(KVLY)
By Justin Betti
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man faces attempted murder and other charges, after a fight in Fargo.

Fargo Police say at 12:34 AM, Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crime in the 50 block of Robert St. N.

They say Ian Sexton, 28, stabbed a man with a knife during a fight.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

They say a third person tried to stop the fight and was also hurt.

After being transported to a healthcare facility, police say Sexton assaulted and spit on medical personnel.

He now faces attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, terrorizing, preventing arrest, assault on medical personnel, and contact by bodily fluids charges, in addition to an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyndmere, ND Train Derailment
UPDATE: Cleanup of hazardous materials after train derails in Richland County
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Wadena Police Cruiser
UPDATE: One killed in crash north of Wadena
Yorell Taylor
Man arrested, accused of threatening woman with gun in south Fargo home

Latest News

NDSU SAAC hosts food drive for ‘Summit League Food Fight’
NDSU SAAC hosts food drive for ‘Summit League Food Fight’
6:00PM News March 28- Part 3
6:00PM News March 28- Part 3
6:00PM News March 28- Part 2
6:00PM News March 28- Part 2
6:00PM News March 28- Part 1
6:00PM News March 28- Part 1
6:00PM Weather March 28
6:00PM Weather March 28