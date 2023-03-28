Man arrested for attempted murder in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man faces attempted murder and other charges, after a fight in Fargo.

Fargo Police say at 12:34 AM, Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crime in the 50 block of Robert St. N.

They say Ian Sexton, 28, stabbed a man with a knife during a fight.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

They say a third person tried to stop the fight and was also hurt.

After being transported to a healthcare facility, police say Sexton assaulted and spit on medical personnel.

He now faces attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, terrorizing, preventing arrest, assault on medical personnel, and contact by bodily fluids charges, in addition to an outstanding warrant.

