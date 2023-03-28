Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested, accused of threatening woman with gun in south Fargo home

Yorell Taylor
Yorell Taylor(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man, Yorell Raheem Taylor, was arrested after police say they found him threatening a woman with a gun.

On March 21, Fargo Police officers responded to the call for a disturbance with a gun at a south Fargo home. Upon arrival, officers quickly established a perimeter. As a group of officers approached the home, they heard ongoing yelling between individuals who were believed to be the victim and the suspect. Fearing for the victim’s safety, officers forced entry into the residence. The suspect immediately moved into a different bedroom, but quickly began to comply with officer commands to exit the bedroom, at which time he was detained.

Taylor has no permanent address. He was arrested for Felonious Restraint, Terrorizing, Firearm Possession by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyndmere, ND Train Derailment
UPDATE: Cleanup of hazardous materials after train derails in Richland County
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A stop sign in Fargo.
‘He would have t-boned me’: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Price Watch March 27 - Home prices beginning to fall
Price Watch March 27 - Home prices beginning to fall
10:00PM Weather March 27
10:00PM Weather March 27
10:00PM News March 27 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 27 - Part 1
Moorhead Hatches Plan to Legalize Backyard Chickens
A difficult conversation waits for many parents across the country. Tragedy unfolded at The...
Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of school shooting in Nashville