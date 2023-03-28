Man arrested, accused of threatening woman with gun in south Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man, Yorell Raheem Taylor, was arrested after police say they found him threatening a woman with a gun.

On March 21, Fargo Police officers responded to the call for a disturbance with a gun at a south Fargo home. Upon arrival, officers quickly established a perimeter. As a group of officers approached the home, they heard ongoing yelling between individuals who were believed to be the victim and the suspect. Fearing for the victim’s safety, officers forced entry into the residence. The suspect immediately moved into a different bedroom, but quickly began to comply with officer commands to exit the bedroom, at which time he was detained.

Taylor has no permanent address. He was arrested for Felonious Restraint, Terrorizing, Firearm Possession by a Felon, Possession of Marijuana and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

