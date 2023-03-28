Ladyboss Presents Financial Empowerment Event: “Money Talk$”

Cooking with Cash Wa
Ladyboss Presents Financial Empowerment Event Money Talks: Breaking the Status Quo, not the Bank(Ladyboss Lifestyle Facebook)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Ladyboss is excited to announce their upcoming financial empowerment event, Money Talk$: Breaking the Status Quo, Not the Bank. The event will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 8:30 - noon, at the new Fire Hall venue, owned and operated by the White House Company, located at 916 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103.

Money Talk$ is a unique opportunity for women and men to learn about money management, investing, and financial independence from industry experts. The event aims to educate and empower women to break the status quo and take control of their finances.

“Women have a complicated relationship with money, and Ladyboss is committed to changing that,” said Melanie Iverson, executive director at Ladyboss. “Statistics show that women tend to seek financial advice and are less risk-averse, making them better investors than men. However, other statistics show that women are at a financial disadvantage. More than one in three families headed by unmarried mothers live under the poverty line, and a woman’s household income falls by 41% after a divorce, nearly twice the drop men experience.”

Through the Money Talk$ initiative, Ladyboss hopes to help empower women to change these statistics by educating and connecting them with financial experts. The event will provide women with the tools and knowledge they need to become financially confident and achieve their debt reduction, wealth building, and investment goals.

The event will feature two esteemed financial experts, Tom Stadum, founder and CEO of Fjell Capital, and Jodi Satkunam, head of FinTech, and the founder and CEO of Level Up Investments. These experts will be sharing their knowledge and insights on making, keeping, and growing money. Attendees will have full access to financial advisors who can help them set up monthly budgets and plan for their financial goals.

“Our goal is to break down financial barriers by providing education, empowerment, and connection,” said Iverson. “We believe that when you educate a woman, you educate a generation – which is why we’ve made it our mission to empower ladies everywhere by offering this invaluable experience.”

Tickets for the event are available here: https://bit.ly/3JJAaNK

