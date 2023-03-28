Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies on ND self defense bill

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies remotely to ND Legislature(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are few figures who inspire more controversy than Kyle Rittenhouse. Tuesday, he testified to the North Dakota Legislature.

Rittenhouse faced homicide charges after killing two men during a 2020 riot during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was found not guilty. On Tuesday, he testified on House Bill 1213, which would require the state to reimburse an individual charged with a crime of violence if they’re found not guilty due to the justification of self-defense.

“By supporting HB 1213, you are supporting the God-given rights that are thoughtfully and intentionally identified in the second amendment of our Constitution,” said Rittenhouse, who testified remotely.

Rittenhouse was the only person to testify in favor. State’s Attorneys from Cass, Morton, Mountrail and Ward Counties all testified in opposition.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyndmere, ND Train Derailment
UPDATE: Cleanup of hazardous materials after train derails in Richland County
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Wadena Police Cruiser
UPDATE: One killed in crash north of Wadena
Semi crashes into snowplow on I-94 near Barnesville, Minnesota.
Two MnDOT snowplows hit on Tuesday morning

Latest News

Filming the movie "Trapped" in North Dakota
Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota
NDSU SAAC hosts food drive for ‘Summit League Food Fight’
NDSU SAAC hosts food drive for ‘Summit League Food Fight’
Heather Hoffman
Trial pushed back in Minot murder case
6:00PM News March 28- Part 3
6:00PM News March 28- Part 3
6:00PM Weather March 28
6:00PM Weather March 28