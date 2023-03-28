Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of school shooting in Nashville

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
A difficult conversation waits for many parents across the country. Tragedy unfolded at The Covenant School in Nashville, where three nine-year-olds and three adults were killed by a shooter.(Kait)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In accordance with a notice from the White House, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings effective immediately until sunset Friday, March 31, 2023 to remember and honor the lives lost Monday at the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Gwen and I are praying for the students and families in Nashville as we reel from another devastating shooting in a school – a place that should be free of violence,” said Governor Walz. We are going to pass commonsense gun safety laws this session to help prevent tragedies like this in Minnesota.”

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

