Furnace fire prompts emergency call

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A furnace fire prompted emergency crews to rush to a building in Grand Forks.

The fire department says it got the call around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 for the 4300 block of 24th Ave. N.

When crews arrived, they say smoke was coming from the roof of the building. Emergency crews later learned the furnace was on fire and they quickly put it out.

Damage was contained to the furnace. No one was injured.

