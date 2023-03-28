Cooking with Cash Wa
The Fargo Police Academy gears up for next round of recruits

It’s a 13-week program where recruits will get extensive training.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo police Academy welcomes recruits to train to become police officers twice a year. Now they are gearing up to welcome a new set of recruits this May.

It’s a 13-week program where recruits will get extensive training including classroom instruction and hands-on experience.

“You can train in a training environment all you want, but until you see that out in real life, it’s hard to draw those parallels. It’s very important to get that involvement and that participation,” said FPD Officer John Novacek.

Recruits are paid a starting salary of $59,439. Following graduation, recruits complete a 16-week field training program with a current training officer.

The next academy begins May 15th.

For more information on requirements and how to apply click here.

