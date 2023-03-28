The Fargo Police Academy gears up for next round of recruits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo police Academy welcomes recruits to train to become police officers twice a year. Now they are gearing up to welcome a new set of recruits this May.

It’s a 13-week program where recruits will get extensive training including classroom instruction and hands-on experience.

“You can train in a training environment all you want, but until you see that out in real life, it’s hard to draw those parallels. It’s very important to get that involvement and that participation,” said FPD Officer John Novacek.

Recruits are paid a starting salary of $59,439. Following graduation, recruits complete a 16-week field training program with a current training officer.

The next academy begins May 15th.

