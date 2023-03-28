CHS Ag Services donates $3,000 to the Manvel Fire Department

MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, the Manvel Fire Department is receiving $3,000 to help purchase extrication equipment.

“We appreciate all the volunteers of our local fire departments, with some of them being employees and patrons. We are proud to help where and when we can,” says Ryan Anderson, senior director of operations, CHS Ag Services.

The CHS Seeds for Stewardship program supports organizations and projects that are focused on safety, ag education, and strengthening and uplifting hometown communities. The funds like those being donated by CHS Ag Services are part of the CHS commitment to empower a safer, stronger rural America through financial support that goes directly back into communities where CHS farmer- and rancher-owners and employees work, live and do business.

Since 2019, CHS ag retail and feed mill locations have donated more than $736,000 to local communities and organizations through CHS Seeds for Stewardship.

