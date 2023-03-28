Cooking with Cash Wa
Broadway Square Skate Shack to be removed tomorrow

By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is removing the Broadway Square Skate Shack from Downtown tomorrow at around 8 in the morning.

Officials say, for this to happen, they’re closing 2nd Ave. N to traffic, as well as parking from Broadway east to the alleyway while a crane lifts the shack in two pieces.

The shack is there for winter months for skate rentals, warming up from the cold, concessions and merch.

Moving it for warmer months makes room for the much-anticipated Leisure Lawn with tables and chairs for other activities.

