Brandon-Evansville Schools locked down after student’s threatening comments

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRANDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A student at the Brandon Public School was arrested on Tuesday, accused of making threatening comments at school.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the school about the threat. They say the student was told to go to the principal’s office, but instead left the building. Because of the nature of the comments, both the Brandon and Evansville Schools went into lockdown.

Douglas County deputies responded to both schools and the student was located in a vehicle near the Brandon School. The student was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

No weapons were found on the student or in the vehicle; the student is being held for court on making terroristic threats.

