Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan performing at the Minnesota State Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan are performing at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. They will play as part of the Grandstand Concert Series on Sunday, August 27.

All seating is reserved and tickets are $34, $41 and $51. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. The State Fairgrounds Ticket Office is not open for in-person sales; tickets will only be sold online and by phone.

Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold. The trio has performed classics as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” and many others.

Chaka Khan is a singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist. The 10-time Grammy Award winner sings in a number of musical genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical.

Khan has released 22 albums and racked up 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts, seven Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold singles and 10 RIAA-certified gold and platinum albums. Her first hit was the single “Tell Me Something Good” from the group Rufus’ 1974 platinum-selling album “Rags to Rufus,” earning Khan her first Grammy.

The following 2023 Grandstand shows have already been announced with tickets on sale: THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers (Aug. 25); Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills (Aug. 28); Brandi Carlile (Aug. 29); Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$ (Aug. 30); and DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Aug. 31).

Visit mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/ for more information. Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically between now and the 2023 fair.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.