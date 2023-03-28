19-year-old enters not guilty plea for felony charge related to U-Mary bomb threat
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony charge related to a bomb scare at the University of Mary.
In February, police were alerted of a threat made on an anonymous social media platform and traced the threat to Chase Hoechst. Hoechst said he meant the post as a joke, court documents report.
Judge Bruce Romanick scheduled Hoechst to stand trial in June on a terrorizing/building evacuation charge.
Previous Coverage: Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat
Previous Coverage: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.