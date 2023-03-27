Tuesday Snow to Make Morning Commute Difficult

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

Temperatures across the area are quite chilly. Plenty of locations have temperatures in the teens. Things in the southeast are warmer with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

The radar show plenty of clearing skies. We still have some clouds in the Southern Valley. I can’t rule out a snowflake or two remaining from this morning’s light snow. For the most part, however, the snow has finished.

The winds are blowing out of the north and northwest at around 10 - 15 mph for most in the area.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening, things will remain fairly calm and chilly. Most places will continue to see temperatures in the teens.

By bedtime tonight, we will have mostly clear skies. Some places up in the Devils Lake Basin could have temperatures in the single digits below zero. Elsewhere, temperatures will be in the single digits above zero for most. Places in the east will be holding on to the teens.

Overnight, we will see snow move into the area in the northwest. This snow will be a fast mover and mostly light, but we could see some brief moderate snow showers are it moves through the area.

During the early morning, pre-dawn, hours, we will start to see a bit of a south wind in our western counties. The snow and the wind will actually help things to warm up a little bit. Where it is snowing, temperatures will be around 10°. Elsewhere, we will see temps in the single digits on both sides of zero.

By the morning commute, the snow will be making its way across the Red River and impact both Grand Forks and Fargo. The morning commute could be a bit difficult thanks to the combination of snow and fairly strong winds which will result in blowing snow. Temperatures will be warmer out to the west.

By lunchtime tomorrow, most of the snow will have moved out of North Dakota. The snow will be impacting much of our Minnesota counties. The heaviest of the snow will be moving through Lakes Country at that point. We will see a little bit of a warm up by then. Temperatures will be in the teens for most of the Valley.

By the evening commute, the snow will be mostly out of the area. We could see an isolated snow shower or two still pestering our far eastern communities, though. The winds will be blowing out of the northwest. It will be pretty strong with speeds around 25 mph with gusts 30+ mph in places.

By bedtime tomorrow, the snow will be gone and the winds will be tapering off too. We will have a little bit of clearing in the clouds, particularly in the west. Temperatures will still be very chilly. They will be in the single digits in North Dakota and in the teens in Minnesota.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be very cold. In fact, temperatures in the morning have the potential to challenge records. The cold temperatures will be the result of a high pressure bringing clear skies and calm winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens below zero. Highs will be near 20°. These temperatures are about 15-20° below average for this time of year.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month of March. There is still some disagreement in the models, but we are seeing a trend of a weakening of the system and it seems to be drifting a little bit to the south. Despite this, there is the potential for some locations to pick up an additional couple of inches of snow on Thursday and Friday. Even though we could see snow, we will at least see warmer temperatures. Thursday will begin with lows in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30°. Friday will have warmer low temperatures. They will be in the single digits and teens, while highs will be around 30° again.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temperatures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on next Sunday. This round could fall as rain or snow as temperatures will be around freezing in the afternoon. It is still too early to tell about timing, track, or what type of precipitation it will be, but we will update you as it approaches.

MONDAY: Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze.

