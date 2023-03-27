Time to help clear storm drains of snow and ice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Works Departments are working to remove snow from street corners and on top of storm drains, but they say residents can help them to tackle some of those drains.

There are about 7,000 storm drains in West Fargo and approximately 14,000 in Fargo. Those drains can often become clogged by the excess snow and ice.

“If we do have a storm inlet that is not draining what people will notice is just a large puddle in the road. Basically, the warmer it gets, the more water there is, and the larger the puddle will get. Hopefully, we can get that drain to open up and clear up and get the water to drain, " said Paul Feichtner, the Fargo Public Works services manager.

Residents can help by shoveling away the snow from the storm drain or chipping away the ice.

”It just helps to get that water to our storm system and into the Sheyenne River and into the diversion faster,” said Matthew Andvik, the West Fargo Public Works director.

A good rule of thumb is that there is a storm drain at every street corner. If you find a clogged drain, you can report it to your local public works department.

