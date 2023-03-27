Shed, equipment destroyed in fire

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A machine shed and all the equipment parked inside is destroyed following a fire.

The Douglas County, MN Sheriff’s Department says around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, March 27 they responded to a machine shed fire along Co. Rd. 77. near Alexandria.

When authorities arrived, the shed was fully engulfed and part of it had already collapsed from the fire.

The sheriff’s office says vehicles, a skid load and lawn mowers were inside at the time of the fire and are all destroyed.

The cause is under investigation.

