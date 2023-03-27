Cooking with Cash Wa
Reported incident involving train in Richland County

File train picture.
File train picture.(Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Details are limited surrounding an alleged incident involving a train in Richland County, ND.

A viewer tipped off Valley News Live saying a train derailed near Wyndmere in the early morning hours of Monday, March 27.

Dispatchers would not confirm nor deny it happened in their region.

We’ve reached out to multiple agencies along with the alleged railroad company involved to get more information, no one has returned our calls.

