Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Multi-vehicle crash north of Wadena

Wadena Police Cruiser
Wadena Police Cruiser(Wadena Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena Police Department is asking people to avoid Highway 71 near Wadena, Minnesota.

Officers say they are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles and Highway 71 is blocked in both directions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation map shows the highway is closed about two miles north of Wadena and a detour is in place.

No other information was immediately available, but Valley News Live has reached out to law enforcement for more information and will update this story when details are released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Wyndmere Train Derailment
UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak
A stop sign in Fargo.
‘He would have t-boned me’: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Latest News

Flood Information Meetings to be held in Kindred and Harwood this week
Tiffany Nagel
Moorhead Public Schools names new Principal at Ellen Hopkins
UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak
UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak
Noon News March 27 - Part 1
Noon News March 27 - Part 1