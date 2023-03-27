Multi-vehicle crash north of Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena Police Department is asking people to avoid Highway 71 near Wadena, Minnesota.

Officers say they are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles and Highway 71 is blocked in both directions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation map shows the highway is closed about two miles north of Wadena and a detour is in place.

No other information was immediately available, but Valley News Live has reached out to law enforcement for more information and will update this story when details are released.

