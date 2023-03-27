Moorhead Public Schools names new Principal at Ellen Hopkins

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools announced the hiring of Tiffany Nagel as Principal at Ellen Hopkins Elementary School.

Nagel replaces Lynnelle Giddings who had served as Ellen Hopkins’ principal since 2017. Giddings relocated out of state.

Nagel has worked at Moorhead Area Public Schools for the past six years as assistant principal at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary. She has also served in roles as classroom teacher, MTSS coordinator, and instructional coach in different districts over her 22 year career in education.

Nagel holds a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University and a principal licensure from Minnesota State University Moorhead. She will start the position on April 3, 2023.

