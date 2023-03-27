Cooking with Cash Wa
Local paramedic honored with prestigious EMS award

Jaymes Feil
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year veteran paramedic with Sanford Ambulance has been awarded the Minnesota Star of Life Award from the Minnesota Ambulance Association (MAA). Jaymes Feil was recognized with the award at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The Star of Life award is the highest honor an emergency medical service (EMS) professional can receive, and recognizes the dedication of ambulance service professionals across Minnesota.

Feil was honored for his continued dedication and support to the EMS profession and the citizens of Clay County as a paramedic and EMS educator. Feil was instrumental in the formation of the Peer Assistance Crisis Team (PACT), a program that supports EMS responders coping with high stress critical calls and the inevitable mental health after effects that follow.

“Jaymes is an excellent example of a dedicated EMS professional. He has made a positive impact in the lives of our communities, his coworkers and patients he has served throughout his career,” said Tim Meyer, senior director, Sanford Ambulance.

Feil is also a lead trainer for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration training program across the rural tri-state area.

