FPD alerting community to sex offender assessed as high-risk

By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is alerting the community to a registered sex offender, who’s assessed to be a high-risk offender.

Mark Ebby Williams is registered at Redemption Road at 1336 8th Ave. N in Fargo.

He’s described as 5′ 7″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Williams was convicted in Ward County in 2007 for one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

His victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Williams is a lifetime registrant.

