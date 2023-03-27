FPD alerting community to sex offender assessed as high-risk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is alerting the community to a registered sex offender, who’s assessed to be a high-risk offender.

Mark Ebby Williams is registered at Redemption Road at 1336 8th Ave. N in Fargo.

He’s described as 5′ 7″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Williams was convicted in Ward County in 2007 for one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

His victim was a 15-year-old girl.

Williams is a lifetime registrant.

