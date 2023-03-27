Cooking with Cash Wa
Flood Information Meetings to be held in Kindred and Harwood this week

Residents encouraged to attend public flood information meetings
(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Cass County, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Cass County Government officials are encouraging area residents to attend public information meetings set for this week to discuss upcoming flood fight efforts throughout the spring season. Meetings this week will be in Kindred at the Kindred High School on Wednesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the Harwood Community Center located in Harwood on Thursday night from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

  • Wednesday, March 29 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Kindred High School – 255 Dakota Street, Kindred, ND.
  • Thursday, March 30 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Harwood Community Center – 210 Freedland Drive, Harwood, ND.

These are informational meetings discussing the potential for significant flooding in these areas. Cass County officials will give a presentation and answer questions from residents during this time.

More information and regular updates regarding the flood fight can be found at www.casscountynd.gov/flood.

