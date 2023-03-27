Cooking with Cash Wa
Crash fatalities lowest in 20 years

Officials say, North Dakota has seen a steady decrease in deadly crashes in the past 10 years.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDDOT) – According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division, 98 people were killed in North Dakota crashes in 2022.

The state has seen a steady decrease in deadly crashes in the past 10 years. The 2022 fatality total is the lowest since 2002.

“Traffic fatalities continue to decline across the state and are the lowest they’ve been in 20 years,” NDDOT Director Ron Henke.said. “ We continue to see progress in many areas, however there is still work to be done to improve seat belt usage in the state.”

Of the 2022 fatalities, nearly 67% did not wear a seat belt. Officials say Vision Zero continues to educate people about the importance of always wearing a seat belt.

Officials say 46 fatalities were not wearing their seat belt, an increase from 37 in 2021. They say 35 fatalities were alcohol-related, the same as they were in 2021.

More stats:

- Twenty-five fatalities were speed-related, a decrease from 29 in 2021.

- Twenty-one fatalities were motorcyclists, an increase from eight in 2021.

- Six fatalities were pedestrians, a decrease from 10 in 2021.

- Fifty fatal crashes involved lane-departure, an increase from 46 in 2021.

- Twenty-one fatal crashes involved a commercial motor vehicle, an increase from 8 in 2021.

- Motor vehicle fatalities in 2023 are trending higher than 2022 with 16 fatalities since January 1, 2023. There were 15 fatalities for the same time period in 2021.

Officials say everyone can participate in Vision Zero by taking personal responsibility every time they travel by wearing a seat belt, using appropriate child passenger safety seats, following all posted speed limits and driving sober and distraction-free.

