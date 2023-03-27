Cooking with Cash Wa
The City of Fargo Public Works ready for pothole repair season

Pothole
Pothole(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring is here meaning pothole season is upon us and The City of Fargo Public works is working to make repairs.

Fargo’s Public Works Services Manager, Paul Fiechtner says that the City works year round and they have crews out on a daily basis but weather has a huge impact and can make the repair process more difficult. As the weather warms up and the roads dry out it will allow for more permanent repairs.

The city says so far year to date there have been 95 requests to fill potholes.

