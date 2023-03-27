Chance for Flakes Monday

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Patchy dense fog to start the day. We will see a little bit of an increase in winds out of the north. This increase will be the result of another snow system approaches. This snow will be very light and isolated during the daytime. Throughout the morning, the chance for this snow showers will dissipate.

By lunch, we could still see a flurry or two in southeastern North Dakota. Temperatures by lunch will be in the teens for most. In the east, though, temps will be in the 20s. We will have cloudy skies, and a little bit of a north breeze.

Conditions will be stable through the afternoon. The only change by the evening drive will be a little bit warmer temperatures. Though most of the area will remain in the teens.

Tonight, a lot of the area will be in the single digits with temperatures continuing to fall as we head overnight into Tuesday.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Snow chances return overnight into Tuesday morning. Expect the potential for a coating of snow around an inch for some areas We will start the day on Tuesday cold. We can expect low temperatures in the dingle digits on both sides of zero. We will warm up into the teens and twenties. Wednesday will be similar as the high pressure will continue to sit over us. These temperatures are about 15-20° average for this time of year.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month and kickstart April. There is not much agreement in the models as far as timing or track, so it is too early to tell about impacts of this system or even precipitation type. There is a chance for this system to begin as rain and then transition to snow as we move through the day on Thursday. Even though we could see snow, we will at least see warmer temperatures. Thursday will begin wil lows in the single digits on both sides of zero and warm up to around 30°. Friday will have warmer low temperatures. They will be in the single digits and teens, while highs will be around 30° again.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Next weekend is looking pretty nice, but still chilly. The Sun will be out on Saturday. We will see temepratures in the single digits and teens in the morning with highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on next Sunday. This round could fall as rain or snow as temperatures will be around freezing in the afternoon. It is still too early to tell about timing, track, or what type of precpitation it will be, but we will update you as it approaches.

