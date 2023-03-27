Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Box of Balloons Celebrates Birthday Number 500

Box of Balloons Celebrates Birthday Number 500
Box of Balloons Celebrates Birthday Number 500(Box of Balloons Facebook)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Every child deserves to be celebrated. Box of Balloons is a Fargo nonprofit on a mission to make each birthday happy and every child celebrated. Box of Balloons was brought to the Fargo-Moorhead community in 2020 and tomorrow, after just under 3 years, they will be providing a Birthday Box to their 500th child!

A birthday party is so much more than balloons and decorations, it’s a celebration of life, a day of joy. A birthday party provides a child with confidence, self-esteem and positive self-worth. Birthday celebrations give children in need a positive memory that will last them a lifetime.

Box of Balloons partners with community social workers and advocates to provide birthday parties to children who might not otherwise have one. Their core belief is that every child deserves to feel special and have a memorable birthday -- despite a family’s current situation, living arrangements, or financial status. Their fundamental goal is to provide joy, hope and celebration for the child and their family!

Social workers fill out online request forms for Box of Balloons. Their volunteer team gathers everything needed for their birthday party, from the tableware, decorations, party favors, games and activities, a birthday gift, and of course cupcakes and candles; this is provided free of charge for the family.

For more information go to www.boxofballoons.org

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Identity & details of dead man found at Grand Forks Airport
Wyndmere Train Derailment
UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak
A stop sign in Fargo.
‘He would have t-boned me’: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Latest News

Crash fatalities lowest in 20 years
Wadena Police Cruiser
Multi-vehicle crash north of Wadena
Flood Information Meetings to be held in Kindred and Harwood this week
Tiffany Nagel
Moorhead Public Schools names new Principal at Ellen Hopkins