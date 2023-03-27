Box of Balloons Celebrates Birthday Number 500

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Every child deserves to be celebrated. Box of Balloons is a Fargo nonprofit on a mission to make each birthday happy and every child celebrated. Box of Balloons was brought to the Fargo-Moorhead community in 2020 and tomorrow, after just under 3 years, they will be providing a Birthday Box to their 500th child!

A birthday party is so much more than balloons and decorations, it’s a celebration of life, a day of joy. A birthday party provides a child with confidence, self-esteem and positive self-worth. Birthday celebrations give children in need a positive memory that will last them a lifetime.

Box of Balloons partners with community social workers and advocates to provide birthday parties to children who might not otherwise have one. Their core belief is that every child deserves to feel special and have a memorable birthday -- despite a family’s current situation, living arrangements, or financial status. Their fundamental goal is to provide joy, hope and celebration for the child and their family!

Social workers fill out online request forms for Box of Balloons. Their volunteer team gathers everything needed for their birthday party, from the tableware, decorations, party favors, games and activities, a birthday gift, and of course cupcakes and candles; this is provided free of charge for the family.

For more information go to www.boxofballoons.org

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.