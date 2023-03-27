Cooking with Cash Wa
13th Avenue lane reductions beginning today for pothole repairs

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Lane reductions on 13th Avenue, from Prairie Parkway to Sheyenne Street, will begin today, March 27 for pothole repairs. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic will reduce periodically as potholes are repaired.

Single lane traffic will remain in both directions at all times. Repairs are anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday, March 31, pending weather conditions.

Motorists in these areas may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly. Always use the ‘S’ check when traveling in and around construction areas – check your speed, space and stress.

