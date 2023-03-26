Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo High School
West Fargo High student seriously injured
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport
Driver stops school bus, tells students to ‘duck down’ after gun sighting
Fargo Police set up perimeter around Dempsey’s following report of suspicious man
Christian Bauduin
Man Arrested for burglary in Grand Forks

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm