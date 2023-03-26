Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants

(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Support for law enforcement is strong in the North Dakota Legislature.

Last week, the North Dakota Senate advanced House Bill 1307. It would dedicate $5 million in “back the blue” grants to local law enforcement agencies. The grants are meant to be used to assist with workforce recruitment and retention.

”The purpose, specifically, is for recruitment and retention. And those departments know what those recruitment and retention needs are for their community. It will be different, I’m guessing, for Fargo than it would be for Mott, for example,” said Senator Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

The bill passed by a vote of 27-18. Many of those who voted against it did so because a similar proposal is in the attorney general’s budget.

