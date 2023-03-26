‘He would have t-boned me’: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stop signs are meant to help with road safety, but some drivers are concerned that others are running through and causing hit and runs. Ann Sakellson was hit while at the intersection of 4th St. S. and 9th Ave. S. where another driver struck her truck and drove away.

“It’s almost like he didn’t know the sign was there.” said Sakellson. “I hit the accelerator to try to miss him. If I hadn’t been paying attention, he would have t-boned me.”

What was bizarre to Sakellson is the other driver fled the scene after the crash. Leaving behind a bumper and a license plate.

“Well I almost started laughing because a lady followed him and came back and said he didn’t have a front liscense plate, and I said it’s laying in the street on the bumper.”

Sakellson said Fargo PD took the evidence and is looking into the crash.

