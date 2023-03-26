Cooking with Cash Wa
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport

(MGN)
By KVLY Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The body of a deceased man was found at the Grand Forks Airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at around 12:00 p.m., a body was discovered in a field at 1 Airport Road.

The deceased man’s identity has not been released yet due to a pending next of kin notification.

Grand Forks Police say this is an ongoing and active investigation.

