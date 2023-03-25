Cooking with Cash Wa
Traveling Art Show will visit VCSU and NDSU

By Steve Urness
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University (VCSU) is pleased to announce the 2023 Traveling Art Exhibit for the North Dakota University System (NDUS). The show was on display at the North Dakota Capitol on Wednesday, March 22.

The show is being coordinated by Assistant Professor of Art Angela Mircsov and focuses on the cultural heritage of North Dakota.

Five NDUS institutions are participating in submitting artwork and displaying the show including VCSU, Bismarck State College, Cankdeska Cikana Community College, North Dakota State University, and Minot State University. Each institution submitted work from student and faculty artists.

The show will be on display in the following locations:

Cankdeska Cikana Community College: April 24 to May 5

Valley City State University: May 10 to June 20

North Dakota State University: Fall 2023

“Every student and faculty submitted art that reflected what North Dakota means to them,” Mircsov said. “It is a wonderful show that highlights many different aspects of our state.”

For more information about the show, contact Mircsov by emailing angela.mircsov@vcsu.edu or calling 701-845-7564.

