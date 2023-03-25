Cooking with Cash Wa
Man Arrested for burglary in Grand Forks

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 2514 Lawndale Rd around 5:55p.m., March, 24th, 2023. Upon arrival officers detained a male suspect identified as Christian Bauduin.

Officers placed Bauduin under arrest for Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

