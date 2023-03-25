Man Arrested for burglary in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 2514 Lawndale Rd around 5:55p.m., March, 24th, 2023. Upon arrival officers detained a male suspect identified as Christian Bauduin.

Officers placed Bauduin under arrest for Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

