Fargo Police set up perimeter around Dempsey’s following report of suspicious man

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officers surrounded Dempsey’s in downtown Fargo Friday afternoon following a report of a suspicious man.

Officers were called to the bar around 4:30 p.m. when a man was seen pacing around in the back. They say staff members and patrons thought the man had a gun.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers say staff evacuated customers out of Dempsey’s and called dispatch. Officers arrived quickly and set up a perimeter around the building.

Officers say they were able to watch the man from a safe distance. However, before they could speak with him, he walked out the door on the west side of the business, entering an alley where officers were staged.

They say the man followed commands and was safely taken into custody. Officers then searched Dempsey’s and found no additional active threats. Police say they did not find a gun on the man or in Dempsey’s.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

