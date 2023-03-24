West Fargo High student seriously injured

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School District shared a message with staff, learners, and families Friday morning about a seriously injured West Fargo High School student.

In the message, school officials say West Fargo Police notified the school of the incident on Wednesday night. According to the message, school staff were able to visit with the family who said the sophomore’s injuries are severe, but he’s alive.

The district says in the letter, the next few days will be critical for the student.

Valley News Live is not naming the student at the request of the family. No other information is available at this time.

