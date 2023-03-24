Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo High student seriously injured

West Fargo High School
West Fargo High School(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School District shared a message with staff, learners, and families Friday morning about a seriously injured West Fargo High School student.

In the message, school officials say West Fargo Police notified the school of the incident on Wednesday night. According to the message, school staff were able to visit with the family who said the sophomore’s injuries are severe, but he’s alive.

The district says in the letter, the next few days will be critical for the student.

Valley News Live is not naming the student at the request of the family. No other information is available at this time.

Domestic Violence Shelters Reaching Capacity in FM Area - March 23
MSUM introduces 12th president - March 24
Noon News March 24 - Part 2
Noon News March 24 - Part 1
