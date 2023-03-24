Sunny Skies Keep us Warm Today

NEXT 24 HOURS:

By the evening, we start to see the clouds takeover for most of the tri-state area. This puts a damper on going out to see the Northern Lights again tonight. Because of this cloud coverage, we will stay relatively warm in the 20s into the overnight hours.

Around midnight to 1 am, we start to see some snow bands set up. This will only produce flurries and small accumulation. One will be going through central Minnesota, while the other is just entering Northeastern North Dakota. This will also be associated with isolated Dense fog. Visibility will be decreased to only a few miles.

By the morning hours, the snow is still moving through the central Valley, and proceeding to cause low visibility. The winds start to increase as this snow moves through out of the North. On the bright side, temperatures will start out a little warmer in the low 20s for some.

Midday arrives and that snow flurries have pushed through into Eastern Minnesota leaving us with breezy conditions out of the north and temperatures approaching 30. Some will break this border, however, most will stay in the upper 20s for the afternoon.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday morning will be mild for most ahead of the cold front - in the teens and 20s and warming again into the 20s and low 30s. Expect slightly cooler temps behind the front on Sunday as high pressure fills in. The morning lows will be in the upper single digits to teens with the afternoon highs generally in the 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will begin the week with cool high pressure. Most places will see high temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for some in Lakes Country. The winds will shift out of the south on Tuesday which will bring slightly warmer air. Still, though, temps will be below average for this time of year. They will be around 20°-30° for most.

WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month and kickstart April. There is not much agreement in the models as far as timing or track, so it is too early to tell about impacts of this system or even precipitation type. We will provide updates as details emerge. Temperatures during this timeframe look to be in the teens and 20s for morning lows with low 30s in the afternoons. Stay tunes for more details regarding snow potential.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.