Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MSUM introduces 12th president

Tim Downs was introduced as the 12th president.
Tim Downs was introduced as the 12th president.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University-Moorhead introduced their 12th president on Friday. Tim Downs was brought in with a round of applause as prepares to take over the reigns this upcoming summer.

”I believe a campus community should be a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” said Downs. “I see education as providing all students, the equal opportunity to succeed. I’ll say that again. All students have an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Downs will start on July 1, taking over for Anne Blackhurst.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Officials say the teen, who family confirmed is Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, was transported to...
Minneapolis North football player shot Wednesday night
Wink World
Wink World to open at Mall of America this summer
Essentia Health hopes to fill nursing positions at hiring event

Latest News

"Freezin' for a Reason" Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of ND
“Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge at The Lights in West Fargo Happening Saturday
NDT – Neighbors Helping Neighbors – March 24
NDT – Neighbors Helping Neighbors – March 24
NDT - Take a Look at This - March 24
NDT - Take a Look at This - March 24
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 24
NDT - PRCA Rodeo - March 24