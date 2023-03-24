MSUM introduces 12th president

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University-Moorhead introduced their 12th president on Friday. Tim Downs was brought in with a round of applause as prepares to take over the reigns this upcoming summer.

”I believe a campus community should be a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” said Downs. “I see education as providing all students, the equal opportunity to succeed. I’ll say that again. All students have an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Downs will start on July 1, taking over for Anne Blackhurst.

