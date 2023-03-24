MN House passes Trans Refuge Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a controversial bill safeguarding trans healthcare in the state.

The Trans Refuge Bill passed with a vote of 68-62 after hours of debate overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday, March 24.

DFL members in the House say the bill will make the state a safeguard for transgender youth. This bill solely prevents out of state laws from interfering with gender-affirming care. Republicans in the state called out the medical procedures themselves.

“Right now our community really needs help. Gender-affirming care is healthcare. It is safe, evidence based, developmentally appropriate, and life-saving healthcare,” says Rep. Leigh Finke, the state’s first transgender elected official.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

