Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MN House passes Trans Refuge Bill

St. Paul Capitol Building on a cloudy winter day.
St. Paul Capitol Building on a cloudy winter day.(Gray TV)
By Quinn Gorham and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a controversial bill safeguarding trans healthcare in the state.

The Trans Refuge Bill passed with a vote of 68-62 after hours of debate overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday, March 24.

DFL members in the House say the bill will make the state a safeguard for transgender youth. This bill solely prevents out of state laws from interfering with gender-affirming care. Republicans in the state called out the medical procedures themselves.

“Right now our community really needs help. Gender-affirming care is healthcare. It is safe, evidence based, developmentally appropriate, and life-saving healthcare,” says Rep. Leigh Finke, the state’s first transgender elected official.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Officials say the teen, who family confirmed is Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, was transported to...
Minneapolis North football player shot Wednesday night
Wink World
Wink World to open at Mall of America this summer
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Man charged in Moorhead stabbing

Latest News

House Passes 3 Bills in 14 Hour Session - March 24
House Passes 3 Bills in 14 Hour Session - March 24
Northern Lights - Hawley Minnesota
Photo Gallery: March 23 Northern Lights
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 24
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 24
Valley Today Fast Track – March 24
Valley Today Fast Track – March 24